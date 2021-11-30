Medication Management Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2026

The Medication Management Market report, published by Stratview Research is Segmented by Software (Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions, Medication Administration Software, Inventory Management Software, Others), By Mode of Delivery (On premise, Web-based, Cloud-based), By End-Use (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Other Healthcare Institutions) and Region. The report also covers the COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2026.

Market Insights

Medication Management market is projected to grow from USD 1.68 billion in 2020 to USD 5.41 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of over 21.5% during the forecast period. Medication engagement enables prescribing, supply, and administration of medicines to be tracked and validated electronically. It is a strategy that ensures that the patient understands the purpose of the medications and administers it correctly at the correct time. Also, it focuses on improving the use of medicines for the patient’s condition. Interventions can include medication therapy management, patient/family education on medications medication reconciliation, and medication set-up simulations for the patient.

The report estimates the current and future demand for Medication Management Market at the global, regional, as well as country-level. The report also studies all the major suppliers of the market located across the globe. The vital data/information offered in the report can play an important role for the market participants in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate the growth strategies in order to expedite their growth process.

This exclusive report is the outcome of exclusive research methodology including primary research and secondary research

The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis. Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints.

Growth drivers and constraints. Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Key success factors.

Key Players

The key players in the Medication Management Market are:

Allscripts (The U.S),

Becton, Dickinson and Company (The U.S),

GE Healthcare (The U.S),

Talyst, LLC (The U.S),

McKesson Corporation (The U.S),

Cerner Corporation (The U.S),

ARxIUM (Canada),

QuadraMed Affinity Corporation (The U.S), and

Omnicell, Inc. (The U.S).

