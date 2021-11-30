Liquid Nitrogen Market Price Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Analysis Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Liquid Nitrogen Market Price Trends: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global liquid nitrogen market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Liquid nitrogen (LN) refers to a dry, scentless, condensed, inert, and non-combustible cryogenic liquid that is utilized for quick freezing. It is produced in liquefaction and air separation plants through cryogenic distillation and pressure swing adsorption processes. Liquid nitrogen is generally stored in LN dewars, cryogenic liquid cylinders, cryogenic tanks, etc. It assists in cooling and temporary shrinking of mechanical gears and components during machine assembly for enhanced intrusion fits. Liquid nitrogen is also used for cryopreservation, cryosurgeries, and cryotherapy procedures to remove decayed tissues, warts, moles, skin tags, etc. It finds extensive applications in freezing food and beverages and creating an aesthetic cloud of vapor or fog over dishes in fine-dine restaurants, cafes, hotels, etc.

The escalating demand for cryogenic liquids for metal fabrication and the manufacturing of components across numerous industries, such as electronics, healthcare, automotive, etc., is primarily driving the liquid nitrogen market. Furthermore, the increasing product adoption as an organic additive for developing generics, therapeutic medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients, etc., is also propelling the market growth. In addition to this, the expanding food and beverage industry is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor since LN is used for freezing bakery products, vegetables, fruits, poultry, meat, fish, etc. Additionally, the elevating levels of industrialization across the globe, coupled with the introduction of innovative LN-compatible automobile engines for minimal carbon emissions, are expected to fuel the liquid nitrogen market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global liquid nitrogen market on the basis of technology, function, storage type, end user and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Cryogenic Distillation

Pressure Swing Adsorption

Others

Breakup by Function:

Coolant

Refrigerant

Breakup by Storage Type:

Cylinders and Packaged Gas

Merchant Liquid/Bulk

Tonnage

Others

Breakup by End User:

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Metal Manufacturing and Construction

Rubber and Plastic

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

