Lignin Market to Witness Mounting Growth in Approaching Time

The Lignin Market report, published by Stratview Research is Segmented by End-Use Industry (Construction, Agriculture, Animal Feed, and Others), by Product Type (Lignosulfonate, Kraft Lignin, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Insights

Lignin market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026 to reach US$ 810 Million in 2026. Lignin is one of the most abundantly available biopolymers on earth and has been attributed as the most sustainable bio-resource. Lignin was traditionally used as a fuel for burning. However, over the past few years, manufacturers are exploring new revenue streams for lignin across different industrial applications like construction, agriculture, and animal feeds. Lignin producers have realized a significant number of commercialized as well as potential applications for different lignin-based materials including vanillin, carbon fiber, phenols, and bio-materials which can be further processed to be used as binders & adhesives, dispersants, aromatics, etc.

The report estimates the current and future demand for Lignin Market at the global, regional, as well as country-level. The report also studies all the major suppliers of the market located across the globe. The vital data/information offered in the report can play an important role for the market participants in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate the growth strategies in order to expedite their growth process.

Key Players

The key players in the Lignin Market are:

The Borregaard Group

Sappi Limited

Domtar Corporation

Domsjo Fabriker (Part of Aditya Birla Group)

Stora Enso

Ingevity

