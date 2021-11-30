Global & Russia Microalgae-Based Products Market Demand and SWOT Analysis by 2027 | Business Market Insights

The Global & Russia Microalgae-Based Products Market 2021 – 2028 report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global & Russia Microalgae-Based Products Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Microalgae are defined as prokaryotic or eukaryotic microorganisms that can be traced with the help of a microscope. These microscopic organisms are unicellular species that are founded separately or in chains or groups and can be sourced out from freshwater and marine systems. These microorganisms possess a simple cell structure and require light, carbon dioxide, water, and essential nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen, for their growth.

Microalgae are a source of vital phytochemicals such as carotenoids, fiber, minerals, antioxidants, fatty acids, vitamins, halogenated compounds, polysaccharides, proteins, and lectin. Microalgae are considered to be a valuable biomass source portraying diverse potential applications in numerous industries. For instance, microalgae find application in diverse end-use industries such as food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and personal care.

Microalgae-based products have received the generally recognized as safe (GRAS) status, which makes them suitable for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. Microalgae are known for their antibacterial, antioxidant, antiviral, antimalarial, antifungal, antitumor, and anti-inflammatory activities. They are a source of vital phytochemicals such as carotenoids, fibers, minerals, antioxidants, fatty acids, vitamins, halogenated compounds, polysaccharides, and lectins and other proteins. For instance, polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) present in microalgae are potential therapeutic agents that also minimize the risk of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetic diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, and retinal problems.

