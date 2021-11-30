Ion Exchange Resins Market to Grow at a Robust Pace During 2021-2026

The Ion Exchange Resins Market report, published by Stratview Research is Segmented by Type (Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Power, Chemical & Petrochemical, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Electricals & Electronics, Metal & Mining, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Insights

Ion Exchange Resins market is likely to witness a healthy CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Ion exchange resins are employed in a wide array of industries, such as power, chemical & petrochemical, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, electricals & electronics, and metal & mining. Among all the application sectors, nuclear power generation is the major sector where ion exchange resins are used for controlling reactor reaction and steam generation. They are also extensively found in water and wastewater management as ion exchange resins are used to substitute the magnesium and calcium ions with sodium ions from hard water to alleviate poisonous and heavy metal ions. The increasing infrastructural development projects in the developing economies is augmenting the demand for electricity, which in turn, is driving the growth of the energy & power sector.

The report estimates the current and future demand for Ion Exchange Resins Market at the global, regional, as well as country-level. The report also studies all the major suppliers of the market located across the globe. The vital data/information offered in the report can play an important role for the market participants in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate the growth strategies in order to expedite their growth process.

This exclusive report is the outcome of exclusive research methodology including primary research and secondary research

The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis. Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints.

Growth drivers and constraints. Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Key success factors.

Key Players

The key players in the Ion Exchange Resins Market are:

The Dow Chemical Company,

Lanxess AG,

Purolite Corporation,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,

Thermax Limited,

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.,

Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Company Ltd.,

Novasep Holding SAS,

Samyang Corporation,

ResinTech Inc,

Anhui Sanxing Resin Technology Co. Ltd.,

Auchtel Products Limited,

Aldex Chemical Co. Ltd.,

Bengbu Dongli Chemical Co., Ltd.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Eichrom Technologies Inc.,

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC,

Finex Oy,

Hebi Juxing Resin Co., Ltd.,

Jacobi Carbons AB,

Jiangsu Linhai Resin Science and Technology Co. Ltd.,

Ningbo Zhengguang Resin Co., Ltd.,

OVIVO, Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.,

Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What will be the size of Ion Exchange Resins Market in the coming years?

Who are the key players in the Ion Exchange Resins Market and what are their market shares?

Which region is expected to remain the largest Ion Exchange Resins Market?

Which region is expected to witness the highest growth in the Ion Exchange Resins Market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the Ion Exchange Resins Market?

