Industrial Refrigeration System Market to Experience Rebound in Sales post COVID-19

The Industrial Refrigeration System Market report, published by Stratview Research is Segmented by Equipment Type (Compressors, Condensers, Evaporators, Controls, Vessels, Pumps, Valves, and Auxiliary Equipment), by Refrigerant Type (Ammonia, CO2, HFC, and Others), by Industry Type (Fruit & Vegetable Processing; Beverage; Refrigerated Warehouse; Chemicals, Petrochemicals, and Pharmaceuticals; Dairy and Ice-Cream Processing; Meat, Poultry, and Fish Processing; and Refrigerated Transportation), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Insights

Industrial Refrigeration System market is likely to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The global industrial refrigeration system market has almost neared a saturation level with an unwavering growth in the last five years and is expected to witness similar growth during the forecast period. There have been not much technological progressions in the field of industrial refrigeration systems in the recent years, but a gradual shift can be expected from the use of ozone depleting substances, such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) to natural refrigerant-based systems. Growing cold chain infrastructure in the developing economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is likely to act as a major growth driver for the global industrial refrigeration system market.

The report estimates the current and future demand for Industrial Refrigeration System Market at the global, regional, as well as country-level. The report also studies all the major suppliers of the market located across the globe.

The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis. Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints.

Growth drivers and constraints. Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Key success factors.

Key Players

The key players in the Industrial Refrigeration System Market are:

Johnson Controls International plc,

The Emerson Electric Company,

Ingersoll-Rand plc,

GEA Group AG,

The Danfoss Group,

Daikin Industries, Ltd.,

Bitzer SE,

United Technologies Corporation,

Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd.,

Lu-Ve Group,

Lennox International Inc.,

Evapco, Inc.,

Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.

