Oil Filter Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Oil Filter Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global oil filter market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An oil filter refers to an appliance that eliminates foreign particles and impurities from transmission oil, engine oil, hydraulic oil, lubrication oil, etc. It prevents the pollutants from damaging the engine as oil circulates and lubricates it. The oil filter makes the engine run efficiently for more extended periods of time and protects it from premature wear. Based on new technologies, oil filters offer several functions, such as pressure monitoring, oil cooling, minimized production of oil residue, easy replacement, etc.

The growing automotive and automobile industries are primarily driving the oil filter market. Furthermore, the growing population has resulted in an increased usage of vehicles for commuting, which is augmenting the demand for oil filters. Additionally, stringent government regulations and several initiatives to reduce carbon emissions are also propelling the market growth. Moreover, rising environmental concerns are encouraging manufacturers to develop sophisticated engine designs for oil filters, which are expected to further bolster the global market in the coming years.

Oil Filter Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the oil filter market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ahlstrom

CLARCOR Inc.

DENSO

MAHLE

MANN+HUMMEL

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the oil filter market on the basis of end-use, fuel type and region.

Breakup by End-Use:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Others

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

