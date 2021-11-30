Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2021-2026: Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast

Medical equipment maintenance ensures the accuracy and precision of medical devices. It includes identifying the lifecycle of equipment ranging from complex appliances like Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines to small instruments, such as sphygmomanometers. Medical equipment maintenance is also associated with repairs for out-of-service equipment, frequency-schedule activities, optimization, and setting maintenance intervals depending on the meaningful data. Currently, the increased need for maintaining medical instruments is related to the high prevalence of life-threatening diseases.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Medical Equipment Maintenance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global medical equipment maintenance market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global medical equipment maintenance market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-equipment-maintenance-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The rising prominence of maintenance process to keep the expenditures under control while ensuring the quality of healthcare delivery is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, to enhance patient safety and care quality, there is increasing adoption of preventive maintenance approach as planned inspections that is securing prominence to avoid adverse incidents and accidents related to medical devices. Furthermore, the medical equipment maintenance process improves the dependability of the devices and heightens day-to-day operations that reduce equipment downtown, thereby catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing installation of updated technologies has augmented medical equipment sales, which will continue to bolster the global market for medical equipment maintenance in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3vOyedg

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alliance Medical Group (Life Healthcare Group)

Althea Group

Aramark

Braun Melsungen AG

BC Technical Inc. (Alpha Source Inc.)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

HOYA Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Siemens AG

Breakup by Device Type:

Imaging Equipment

Electromedical Equipment

Endoscopic Devices

Surgical Instruments

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance

Breakup by Service Provider:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Organizations

In-House Maintenance

Breakup by End Use:

Private-Sector Organizations

Public-Sector Organizations

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800