Sports Luggage Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Analysis & Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sports Luggage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global sports luggage market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global sports luggage market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Sports luggage refers to a bag that is used to carry necessary items, such as clothing, sports gear, equipment, etc., required by athletes during their performance. The increasing number of individuals participating in professional sports, along with the rising need for protective sports gear and other sporting goods for better training, is primarily driving the demand for sports luggage worldwide.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing popularity of outdoor and recreational activities is augmenting the market growth. Moreover, several colleges and schools across the globe are encouraging students to participate in sports tournaments on account of the rising concerns among parents to maintain physical health and promote confidence among their children. This, along with the increasing cases of chronic ailments and obesity and the rising focus of the masses on maintaining overall health, are positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the wide availability of multipurpose and innovative sports luggage on online retail platforms offering a hassle-free shopping experience and attractive discounts and cashback, is anticipated to promote the sales of sports luggage in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Adidas AG

Amer Sports (Anta Sports Products Limited)

ASICS Corporation

Callaway Golf Company

Kookaburra Sport Pty Ltd

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corporation

Yonex Co. Ltd



Breakup by Type:

Golf Luggage

Ball Sports Golf Luggage

Racket Sports Golf Luggage

Hockey Luggage

Cricket Luggage

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

