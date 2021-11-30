Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Outlook and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global tuberculosis diagnostics market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tuberculosis diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Tuberculosis (TB) refers to a contagious bacterial disease that primarily affects the lungs (pulmonary) and can also spread to the brain or spine (extrapulmonary). This disease is diagnosed by either the TB blood test or the Mantoux tuberculin skin test (TST). Depending on the infected organs, additional tests may be required to confirm the disease. For pulmonary TB, microscopic examination of the patient’s sputum and acid-fast staining is performed, along with chest radiography to detect any chest abnormalities. For extrapulmonary TB, endoscopy, CT, ultrasound scan, MRI, lumbar punctures, etc., can be performed.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of multi-drug resistant (MDR) tuberculosis is primarily driving the tuberculosis diagnostics market. The emergence of advanced technologies, such as the Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostic method, Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA), Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), etc., for providing more accurate and prompt results is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructures and rising consumer awareness towards various diagnostic procedures are expected to further bolster the global market for tuberculosis diagnostics in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the market include:

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Alere Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

BioMérieux

Cepheid Inc.

Epistem Ltd.

Roche Holding AG

Hain Lifescience GmbH

Hologic Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH

Siemens

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Breakup by Disease Stage:

Latent TB

Active TB

Breakup by Test Type:

Radiographic Test

Laboratory Test Smear Microscopy Culture-based Test

Nucleic Acid Testing

Cytokine Detection Test

Drug Resistance Test

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostics and Research Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

