Actuators Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Actuators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global actuators market witnessed moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Actuators are electro-mechanical devices that assist in movement and controlling machinery by using hydraulic and pneumatic forces. They perform linear and rotary motions that are further converted into energy. Consequently, they find extensive applications across various sectors, such as automotive, aviation, oil and gas, healthcare, and food and beverages.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Actuators Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising product demand across the healthcare sector. Actuators are widely used in the industry to manufacture magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computerized tomography (CT) scanning instruments. Considerable improvements in healthcare facilities and the rising geriatric population across the globe are significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, continual technological advancements in the automotive industry have provided a boost to the uptake of actuators in window automation and advanced driver assistance systems, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, have also provided an impetus to market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Moog Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Ltd.

SMC Corporation

IMI plc

Flowserve Corporation

Altra Industrial Motion Corporation

Cedrat Technologies

DVG Automation S.p.A.

Festo Corporation

MISUMI Group Inc.

Harmonic Drive, LLC

Kinitics Automation Limited

Venture MFG. Co

Breakup by Production Method:

Linear Actuators

Rod Type Screw Type Belt Type

Rotary Actuators Motors Bladder and Vane Piston Type



Breakup by Type:

Electric

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Mechanical

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Metals and Mining

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

