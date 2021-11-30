Vaccine Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Driving Factors, Trends, and Report

A vaccine refers to a biological preparation that stimulates the production of antibodies and provides immunity against several pathogens. It is generally manufactured using chemical drugs and disease-causing microorganisms in their weakened form that act as antigens. It is thoroughly tested before getting clinically approved to ensure its safety and effectiveness. Vaccines are widely used for preventing life-threatening diseases, such as polio, tetanus, hepatitis, influenza and measles.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global vaccine market size reached US$ 41.4 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vaccine-market/requestsample

Global Vaccine Market Trends and Drivers:

The global vaccine market is primarily driven by the widespread prevalence of infectious diseases and growing awareness regarding effective immunization against these diseases. Additionally, several vaccination programs and facilities introduced by regional governments and global organizations like WHO and UNICEF across the endemic regions have augmented the product demand. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and increasing government funding and support for developing an effective novel vaccine against the virus has bolstered the market growth. Other factors, including the rising investments by pharmaceutical companies and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to invent improved and updated vaccines for various fatal medical ailments, are also anticipated to provide a positive market outlook.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3u1EcH0

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bharat Biotech International Limited

Bavarian Nordic A/S

CSL Limited

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

Novavax Inc.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur SA (Sanofi SA)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Breakup by Technology:

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Others

Breakup by Patient Type:

Paediatric

Adult

Breakup by Indication:

Bacterial Diseases Meningococcal Disease Pneumococcal Disease Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DPT) Tuberculosis Haemophilus Influenzae (Hib) Typhoid Others

Viral Diseases Hepatitis Influenza Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR) Rotavirus Herpes Zoster Varicella Japanese Encephalitis Rubella Polio Rabies Dengue Others



Breakup by Route of Administration:

Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

Oral Administration

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Multivalent Vaccine

Monovalent Vaccine

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Preventive Vaccine

Therapeutic Vaccine

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centres

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Institutional Sales

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

https://dailyresearchsheets.com/2021/11/27/luxury-furniture-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-and-report/

https://dailyresearchsheets.com/2021/11/27/pre-engineered-building-market-2021-2026-research-analysis-key-players-share-and-forecast/

https://dailyresearchsheets.com/2021/11/27/fiber-optics-market-2021-2026-industry-overview-size-share-trends-forecast/

https://dailyresearchsheets.com/2021/11/27/streaming-media-devices-market-2021-2026-industry-overview-size-share-analysis-forecast/

https://dailyresearchsheets.com/2021/11/27/retail-analytics-market-2021-2026-size-trends-key-players-and-growth-and-forecast/