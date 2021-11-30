Dietary Fiber Market 2021-26: Size, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Industry Share & Forecast

Dietary fibers, or roughage, represent indigestible complex carbohydrates present in numerous food products, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, lentils, grains, etc. There are primarily two kinds of dietary fibers, soluble and non-soluble, which assist in maintaining the proper functioning of the digestive system. The soluble fibers facilitate weight loss and control cholesterol and blood sugar levels in the body. In contrast, insoluble fibers absorb water to normalize bowel movements and maintain the proper functioning of the stomach and intestines. Dietary fibers aid in preventing duodenal ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), hemorrhoids, constipation, etc.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dietary Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global dietary fiber market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global dietary fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Dietary Fiber Market Trends:

The rising consumer inclination towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle is primarily driving the dietary fibers market. Besides this, the growing adoption of fiber-rich vegetarian and vegan foods as an alternative to meat and meat-based products is also catalyzing the product demand. In addition to this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities are being conducted to use byproducts, such as peanut skins and hulls, to improve the overall efficiency of dietary fibers, which is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the wide availability of various fortified food products and expanding consumer expenditures on food and nutrition will continue to bolster the dietary fibers market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill Inc.

DowDuPont

FutureCeuticals

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group

Lonza Group AG

Nexira SAS

Roquette Frères

Südzucker

Tate & Lyle

Breakup by Type:

Soluble Dietary Fiber Inulin Pectin Polydextrose Beta-glucan Others

Insoluble Dietary Fiber Cellulose Hemicellulose Chitin & Chitosan Lignin Fiber/Bran Resistant Starch Others



Breakup by Source:

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Grains

Legumes

Nuts and Seeds

Breakup by Application:

Functional Foods and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

