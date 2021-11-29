Commercial Seeds Market, Top Key Players, and Growth Analysis Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Seeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global commercial seeds market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Commercial seeds are conventionally sown or synthetically modified to produce certain crops. Some of the commonly used seeds include maize, cotton, canola, rice, cereal, and vegetable. These seeds are usually sold to commercial growers and amateur gardeners to reduce soil erosion on cropland, enhance the quality of the yield, improve the productivity of grazing lands, and restore wetlands. Apart from this, they are extensively utilized as animal feed and raw material in biodiesel fuel.