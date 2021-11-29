Flavoured And Frozen Yoghurt Market In India, Top Key Players, Share, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Flavoured and frozen yoghurt Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian flavoured and frozen yogurt market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the flavoured and frozen yoghurt market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% during 2021-2026.

Frozen yogurt refers to a mixture of yogurt, milk and cream which is enjoyed as a snack or dessert by people of all ages. Some of the common frozen yogurt flavours include strawberry, banana, vanilla, blueberry, honey and mango. Similar to regular yogurt, it is a rich source of fatty acids, riboflavin and vitamin B12, protein, phosphorus and selenium. Owing to the presence of these nutrients coupled with a lower calorie content, frozen yogurt has emerged as a popular alternative to ice-cream and other milk-based desserts in India. The demand for flavoured and frozen yogurt has further been boosted by increasing western influences on the consumers.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Indian Flavoured and Frozen Yogurt Market Trends:

On account of increasing awareness, the Indian consumers are preferring frozen yogurt variants with exotic flavours and low amounts of fat, sugar and calories. In line with the changing preferences, the manufacturers are introducing innovative products such as bio, organic and fruit yogurt. Moreover, a shift in the dietary habits towards nutrient-rich snacks, especially among the urban and young consumers, along with rising inclination towards ready-to-eat products have created a positive impact on the growth of the market. In addition, numerous flavoured and frozen yogurt chains and standalone retailers have also emerged in the region, which offer high-quality products targeted at the affluent consumers. Some of the other factors driving the growth of the market include easy product availability, expanding organized retail channels and untapped opportunities in rural areas.

Amu

Mother Dairy

Nestlé

Danone

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Bihar

Delhi

Kerala

Punjab

Orissa

Haryana

