Antimicrobial Coatings Market, Analysis Report 2021-2026, Size, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global antimicrobial coatings market reached a value of US$ 3.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group, the global antimicrobial coatings market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Antimicrobial coatings prevent the growth of mold, germs, fungi, bacteria and parasites on different surfaces. These coatings provide long-lasting protection against germs and minimize the chances of discoloration. Besides this, they are cost-effective and help in improving the shelf life and functionality of products. As a result, they are applied on walls, counters, door handles and other surfaces, and sprayed on gloves, masks, carpets and textiles across the globe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Trends:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), contaminated food with harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemical substances causes more than 200 diseases, ranging from diarrhea to cancer. As a result, there is a rise in the utilization of antimicrobial coatings in the food and beverage (F&B) sector for storing, packaging and transportation purposes. Moreover, on account of rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and inflating income levels, individuals are shifting towards ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks and packaged food products. This, in turn, is strengthening the global antimicrobial coatings market growth. Furthermore, as infections and infectious diseases act as significant challenges for human health, the application of antimicrobial coatings is increasing significantly in the healthcare sector for reducing microbial activity and developing antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This, in confluence with the growing concerns about hospital-acquired infections (HAI), is also bolstering the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Silver Antimicrobial Coatings

Copper Antimicrobial Coatings

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Indoor Air Quality

Mold Remediation

Medical/Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Textile

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

