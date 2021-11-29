Egg Packaging Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Outlook, and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Egg Packaging Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global egg packaging market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period

Egg packaging refers to a packaging solution designed for storing and transporting whole eggs. Some of the common types of egg packaging include baskets, cartons, and filler trays that are manufactured by using recycled paper, paperboard, polystyrene (PS), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). These materials preserve the eggs from contracting bacteria, natural predators, tainting, and lose moisture. Egg packaging maintains the shelf life of eggs, and prevents spoilage and breakage during transportation.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Egg Packaging Market Trends:

The increasing health consciousness has led to a rise in the consumption of eggs as a primary source of protein, which is primarily driving the global egg packaging market growth. Additionally, the expanding foodservice industry has escalated the demand for effective egg storage, transportation, and packaging solutions across the globe. The easy availability of eggs in various retail outlets is further fueling the need for convenient packaging solutions, thereby propelling the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of sustainable packaging materials, such as ryegrass and molded fiber cartons with minimal carbon footprint, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Egg Packaging Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Brødrene Hartmann A/S, CKF Inc., Celluloses De La Loire, Dynamic Fibre Moulding (Pty) Ltd., Dispak Limited, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Ovotherm International Handels GmbH, Pactiv LLC (Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.), Sanovo Technology Group and Sonoco Products Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, material and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Cartons

Trays

Containers

Others

Breakup by Material:

Moulded Paper

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Breakup by Application:

Retailing

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

