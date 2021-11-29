Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market, Share, Outlook and Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” Hospital linen Supply and Management Services Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-26″, the global hospital linen supply and management services market reached a value of US$ 8.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

Hospital linen supply and management services market refer to facilities provided by third-party organizations to ensure proper hygiene of towels, mattresses, screens, curtains, blankets, pillow covers, doctor coats, bedsheets, etc., in medical facilities. These services help in managing clothes and reducing the risk of cross-contamination as compared to the in-house laundry that involves massive installation and maintenance costs.

Global Hospital linen Supply and Management Services Market Trends:

The escalating demand for advanced healthcare facilities due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgical interventions is creating a positive outlook for the global linen supply and management services market. Moreover, with the rising cases of COVID-19, there is a surging need for intensive care unit (ICU) and inpatient beds to treat the infection. This is currently propelling the demand for hospital linen supply and management services.

Besides this, the easy availability of customized non-woven linens that are economical, lightweight, and can be quickly disinfected is also catalyzing the market growth. Several leading market players are also providing value-added services, such as uniform rental and waste removal systems, which will continue to further drive the global market for hospital linen supply and management services in the coming years.

Global Hospital linen Supply and Management Services Market

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Alsco Inc., Aramark

Celtic Linen

Cintas Corporation

Elizabethtown Laundry Company

Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

Healthcare Services Group Inc.

ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialist

Sobel Westex

STERIS plc.

Tetsudo Linen Service Co. Ltd.

Unitex Textile Rental Services Inc

Market Breakup by Product:

Bed Sheet and Pillow Covers

Blanket

Bed Covers

Bathing and Cleaning Accessories

Patient Repositioner

Market Breakup by Material:

Woven

Non-Woven

Market Breakup by Service Provider:

In-house

Contractual

Market Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

