Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Construction Equipment Market : Global Industry Share, Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global construction equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026

Report Metric Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Construction equipment is used to make construction processes easier and faster. It is available in different types, depending on the application. For instance, an excavator digs and crushes heavy material on a site, while a paver is employed in road construction for evenly distributing asphalt on the road surface. Presently, due to stringent regulations on noise emissions, several manufacturers are developing eco-friendly equipment as well as integrating telematics and safety technologies to deliver enhanced operational capabilities.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Construction Equipment Market Trends:

Increasing investments in infrastructural development, in confluence with a significant rise in commercial construction activities, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the emerging automation trend in construction processes is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, several manufacturers are focusing on upgrading existing equipment into next-generation machines by integrating advanced technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT). This is projected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Global Construction Equipment Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu Ltd. and Liebherr-International AG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, solution type, equipment type, type, application and industry.

Breakup by Solution Type:

Products

Services

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Heavy Construction Equipment

Compact Construction Equipment

Breakup by Type:

Loader

Cranes

Forklift

Excavator

Dozers

Others

Breakup by Application:

Excavation and Mining

Lifting and Material Handling

Earth Moving

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Industry:

Oil and Gas

Construction and Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

