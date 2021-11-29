Hemodialysis Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

The global hemodialysis market size reached US$ 80 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026, according to the latest research report by IMARC Group.

Hemodialysis refers to a treatment that is used to filter wastes and water from the blood of patients with kidney disorders. This medical procedure is widely opted for when the kidney function of individuals falls below 10%-15%.The blood generally travels through the tubes from the patient’s body into a dialysis machine. These procedures involve the use of a dialyzer that filters the excess fluids and toxins from the blood to restore the electrolyte balance. The cleaned blood furthertravels through the tubes of the dialysis machine back into the body. As a result, it is widely prescribed by healthcare professionals for eradicating waste products, such as urea and creatinine, from the blood while improving the functioning of the kidneys.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing incidences of kidney disorders among the masses. There has been a considerable rise in the occurrence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidneydisease (CKD) on the global level, which has impelled patients to opt for hemodialysis to improve their health while minimizing the chances of developing nerve damage and other health complications. Moreover, the growing awareness among the masses regarding the numerous benefits of timely diagnosis and treatment of kidney disorders is also creating a positive outlook for the market. This is further supported by the numerous initiatives undertaken by various government and non-governmental organizations to spread awareness regarding the importance of maintaining kidney health and the availability of multiple kidney treatment options.

Apart from this, continual technological advancements in the market, such as the advent of compact hemodialysis machines that are suitable for home-based treatments, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players and the continual developments in the healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

Baxter International

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Barun Melsungen

DaVita

Cantel Medical Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care

Nipro Corporation

Rockwell Medical

Medivators

Toray Medical Company Ltd.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Surni Group

Gambro

Satellite Healthcare Inc.

Renacon Pharma Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

