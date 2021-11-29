Covid-19 Impact on Integrated Marine Automation System Market to See Strong Expansion Through 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Integrated Marine Automation System Market Segmented by Ship Type (Commercial Ships, Defense), by Component Type (Product, Services), by End-User Type (OEM, Aftermarket), by Solution Type (Power Management System, Vessel Management System, Process Control, and Safety System), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). According to the presented report, the market is likely to witness a healthy CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Integrated Marine Automation System Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Integrated Marine Automation System Market Share: By Ship Type

Based on the ship type, the market is segmented as commercial ships and defense. The commercial ships segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the coming five years. Upsurge in seaborne trade coupled with the rising demand for lessening functional costs for ships by arming them with automation systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Integrated Marine Automation System Market Share: By Component Type

Based on the component type, the market is segmented as product and services. The product segment is estimated to register a higher growth during the forecast period. Installation of various software, hardware, datalinks, and connectivity in marine automation systems is significantly contributing to the high growth of this segment.

Integrated Marine Automation System Market Share: By End-User Type

Based on the end-user type, the market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is expected to depict a higher growth in the coming five years. Escalating seaborne trade across the globe is anticipated to pave the path for new shipbuilding orders, which in turn, will lead to an increase in the demand for OEM integrated marine automation systems for new ships.

Integrated Marine Automation System Market Share: By Solution Type

Based on the solution type, the market is segmented as power management system, vessel management system, process control, and safety system. The vessel management system segment is estimated to be the largest segment, during the forecast period, encompassing different subsystems, such as alarm monitoring system, dynamic positioning system, and machinery management, among others.

Integrated Marine Automation System Market Share: By Region

In terms of regions, the integrated marine automation system market is dominated by Europe with the highest-estimated growth rate for the coming five years. Despite the shipbuilding industry sailing through a rough ride currently, the claim for self-governing ships and cruise ships in Europe is anticipated to bolster the integrated marine automation system market in this region. North America and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

