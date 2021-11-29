Vehicle-to-Grid Market, Share, Top Key Players, Analysis Report 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vehicle-to-Grid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global vehicle-to-grid market size grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global vehicle-to-grid market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) is an advanced technology that enables an electric vehicle (EV) to be charged or discharged by drawing electric power through parked electric automobiles. Its use either returns the electricity to the grid or throttles the charging rate of EVs during power failures based on several signals, such as energy production or consumption nearby. It can also be utilized to disperse energy storage for intermittent power usage when connected in large numbers. Its usage reduces dependency on petroleum and minimizes the overall fuel costs, which has contributed to its widespread prominence among the masses.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Vehicle-to-Grid Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of EVs and hybrid EVs. These automobiles reduce noxious emissions and the greenhouse effect, thereby improving the quality of the environment. An enhanced focus on sustainable development and the excellent fuel efficiency associated with the use of these vehicles have contributed to their widespread popularity. Coupled with the increase in the number of bidirectional electric automobile charging stations across the globe that allows vehicles to store excess energy for powering the grid, this is providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is also driven by the introduction of novel automobile batteries in the market that are characterized by a longer operational life. These batteries can efficiently sustain multiple charging cycles without deteriorating in quality, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, governments of numerous countries are providing incentives to catalyze the adoption of battery-powered vehicles among the masses. They are also investing in the development of smart grid projects and the enhancement of the existing grid infrastructure. This is anticipated to propel the market growth further. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the introduction of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology and the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles on the global level.

Global Vehicle-to-Grid Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players

AC Propulsion Inc.

Coritech Services Inc.

DENSO Corporation

Enerdel Inc.

ENGIE Group

EV Grid

Hitachi Ltd.

Nissan Motor Company Ltd.

NRG Energy Inc.

OVO Energy Ltd.

Breakup by Solution Type:

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)

Smart Meters

Home Energy Management (HEM) Systems

Software Solutions

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Breakup by Charging Type:

Unidirectional Charging

Bidirectional Charging

Breakup by Application:

Peak Power Sales

Spinning Reserves

Base Load Power

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America,

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

