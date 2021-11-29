Deep Learning Market, Size, Share, Top Key Players, and Growth Analysis Report 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Deep Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global deep learning market is expanding at a robust rate. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global deep learning market to grow at a CAGR of around 40% during 2021-2026.

Deep learning is a subset of machine learning (ML) in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), which imitates the workings of the human brain for processing big data and creating patterns. Also known as a deep neural network, it plays a vital role in data science, which includes statistics and predictive modeling. As a result, deep learning is widely employed in different industries, such as media, finance, medical, aerospace, defense and advertising, across the globe. For instance, it is used in driverless cars for recognizing a stop sign or distinguishing pedestrians from lampposts. Besides this, it assists in controlling consumer devices like tablets, smartphones, televisions and hands-free speakers.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Deep Learning Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing growth owing to the expanding applications of deep learning solutions in cybersecurity, database management and fraud detection systems. Additionally, they are employed in the healthcare sector to process medical images for disease diagnosis and offer virtual patient assistance, which in turn is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the burgeoning information technology (IT) sector, in confluence with the increasing trend of digitalization, is boosting the sales of deep learning solutions across the globe. Furthermore, the integration of these solutions with big data analytics and cloud computing is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, leading vendors in the industry are focusing on increasing research and development (R&D) activities to introduce improved hardware and software processing technologies for deep learning.

Global Deep Learning Market 2021-26 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Amazon Web Services (Amazon.com Inc.)

Google LLC

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sensory Inc.

Pathmind, Inc.

Xilinx, Inc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Software

Services

Hardware

Breakup by Application:

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Data Mining

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Security

Manufacturing

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

Breakup by Architecture:

RNN

CNN

DBN

DSN

GRU

Breakup by Region:

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa,

Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

