Remote Desktop Software Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2030

Future Market Insights (FMI) opines remote desktop software market to record 12.3% CAGR through 2030, reaching US$ 5.8 Bn by 2030. The report attributes the growth of the market to continual demand in IT and telecommunication sectors, coupled with the penetration of the internet and computers into the manufacturing and healthcare sectors at a healthy pace. Similarly, the advent of cloud computing technologies has also been identified as a crucial growth attribute.

The analysts at FMI also remark that reliance on computer systems has increased significantly in the recent past, necessitating end-users to seek solutions that ease their operations. Likewise, the study has also found that remote desktop software is gradually becoming an integral part of the tech support domain, ensuring healthy long-term growth.

Furthermore, the report opines that the COVID-19 pandemic will catalyze the demand for remote desktop software as organizations across the world adopt remote working cultures and seek solutions that aid in keeping their day-to-day operations intact. This is expected to give a major boost to the remote desktop software market.

Key Takeaways

Adoption of remote desktop software solutions will remain concentrated across small & medium enterprises, which account for nearly 3/5 th of market value.

of market value. Cloud-based remote desktop software remains the most popular deployment type, capturing more than 2/5 th of global value.

of global value. Based on end-use, the IT & telecommunication sector will hold over 30% of market value, owing to high reliance on computers.

South Asia & Pacific will reign supremacy over the regional landscape, backed by the presence of a flourishing IT sector that offers support services to IT firms worldwide.

North America and Europe and will cumulatively account for nearly 2/5th of market value.

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of COVID-19 has positively influenced the growth trajectory of the remote desktop software market, creating a significant upsurge in the demand for these solutions. In the first quarter of 2020, numerous organizations across the world have adopted remote working models to ensure their operations remain unhindered.

On this premise, the demand for remote desktop software has witnessed an uptick as it aids in support services by eliminating the need for in-person examination in times of social distancing. Furthermore, as the work-from-home model has emerged as a new normal, the demand for remote desktop software will persist high for the years to come.

Who is Winning?

Players in the remote desktop software market are directing their efforts to launch innovative services with advanced features such as two-way communication, screen recording, high safety, etc. Launching software for multiple operating systems and offering effective customer support have also been identified as key growth strategies. On these lines:

In April 2020, HP Enterprises announced a high-performing virtual desktop infrastructure designed to bolster remote working.

In August 2018, Microsoft announced the launch of its mobile app that enables users to access computer using mobile devices

FMI’s report includes profiles of some of the most prominent names in the market including ConnectWise, Microsoft, TeamViewer, Splashtop Inc., AnyDesk, Zoho Assist, RealVNC Limited, BeyondTrust Corporation, LogMeIn, Inc., Techinline, Goverlan, Inc., and ISL Online, among others.

A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global remote desktop software market offers an executive-level blueprint of the market. It offers insights into demand trends and provides analysis of opportunities over the forecast period, 2020-2030. The report examines the market through four different segments – deployment type, enterprise size, end-use, and region. The report also provides extensive assessment of pricing by different key market dynamics, life cycle analysis, and technologies that are being deployed in the supply and product adoption across several end-use industries.

