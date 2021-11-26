Smart Mining Market Size: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2020

Adoption of automated vehicles and technology will continue to gain traction in the mining industry, as operational efficiency and safety gain centre stage. During the forecast period 2015-2020, the global smart mining market is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%, and rake in US$ 13 Bn in revenues. The key areas which are currently witnessing increasing automation include surface drilling technologies, simulator training, and machine guidance.

The team of researchers at Future Business Insights are focussing on research and market study to produce different Smart Mining Market forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels. They have considered several leads of information pertaining to the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the Smart Mining Market.

Key Players

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Outotec Oyj, Copco, Caterpillar Inc., Atlas Joy Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and Alcatel-Lucent. In addition to raising awareness among end-users, these players are investing in R&D to launch cutting-edge products and services in the market.

Segmentation

The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:

By Automated Equipment Driller & Breaker Load Haul Dump Mining Excavator Robotic Truck Other Automated Equipment

By Component Hardware Intelligent System RFID Tag and Sensor Other Hardware

Solution Data & Operation Management Software Analytics Solution Connectivity Platform Other Solution

Service Engineering & Maintenance Service Consulting Service Product Training Service Implementation & Integration Service



Key Regions/Countries Covered:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Queries Solved

What is the size of the overall Smart Mining Market in the Food and Beverage Market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Smart Mining Market in the Food and Beverage Market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Smart Mining Market in the Food and Beverage Market?

What is the Smart Mining Market in the Food and Beverage Market size at the regional and country-level?

What are the key market players focusing on?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Smart Mining Market in the Food and Beverage Market?

What are the recent trends in Smart Mining Market in the Food and Beverage Market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)?

What are the challenges to the Smart Mining Market in the growth of the Food and Beverage Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Smart Mining Market in the Food and Beverage Market?

