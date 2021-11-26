Smart TV Market Share, Revenue, And Average Price By Manufacturers Shared In A Latest Research Report

The global smart TV market witnessed exponential growth in 2021 with worldwide revenues up by 18.8% in 2021. Future Market Insights analysis estimates that smart TV revenue nearly doubled between 2016 and 2020.

The smart TV market valuation is expected to reach nearly US$3.5 billion in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7% between 2021 and 2031. Driven by frequent advancements in technologies, residential applications will account for more than 78% of smart TVs installed through the end of 2021.

The team of researchers at Future Business Insights are focussing on research and market study to produce different Smart TV Market forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels. They have considered several leads of information pertaining to the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the Smart TV Market.

Crystal Export Co., Limited., Funai Electronics Co., Ltd., Express Luck Technology Ltd., Thai Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TCL, and Shanghai Audren Electric Technology Co., LTD. are the leading exporters of smart TVs.

Segmentation

The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:

By Display Technology Type:

LED

QLED

HDR

OLED

LCD

IPS LCD

XLED

By Screen Type:

Flat

Curved

Foldable

By Screen Size:

32 Inches & Under

33 to 44 Inches

45 to 50 Inches

51 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches

66 Inches & Above

By Application Type:

Residential

Commercial Hotels Restaurants Corporate Offices Cafeterias Others



By Price Range:

Under US$ 500

US$ 500 – US$ 1000

US$ 1000 – US$ 2000

US$ 2000 – US$ 3000

US$ 3000 & Above

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Online Retailers

Wholesalers & Wholesalers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Reasons to Buy the report