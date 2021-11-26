Smart TV Market Share, Revenue, And Average Price By Manufacturers Shared In A Latest Research Report
The global smart TV market witnessed exponential growth in 2021 with worldwide revenues up by 18.8% in 2021. Future Market Insights analysis estimates that smart TV revenue nearly doubled between 2016 and 2020.
The smart TV market valuation is expected to reach nearly US$3.5 billion in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7% between 2021 and 2031. Driven by frequent advancements in technologies, residential applications will account for more than 78% of smart TVs installed through the end of 2021.
The team of researchers at Future Business Insights are focussing on research and market study to produce different Smart TV Market forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels. They have considered several leads of information pertaining to the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the Smart TV Market.
Key Players
Crystal Export Co., Limited., Funai Electronics Co., Ltd., Express Luck Technology Ltd., Thai Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TCL, and Shanghai Audren Electric Technology Co., LTD. are the leading exporters of smart TVs.
Segmentation
The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:
By Display Technology Type:
- LED
- QLED
- HDR
- OLED
- LCD
- IPS LCD
- XLED
By Screen Type:
- Flat
- Curved
- Foldable
By Screen Size:
- 32 Inches & Under
- 33 to 44 Inches
- 45 to 50 Inches
- 51 to 55 Inches
- 56 to 65 Inches
- 66 Inches & Above
By Application Type:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Hotels
- Restaurants
- Corporate Offices
- Cafeterias
- Others
By Price Range:
- Under US$ 500
- US$ 500 – US$ 1000
- US$ 1000 – US$ 2000
- US$ 2000 – US$ 3000
- US$ 3000 & Above
By Sales Channel:
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Multi-brand Stores
- Online Retailers
- Wholesalers & Wholesalers
- Other Sales Channel
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Queries Solved
