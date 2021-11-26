Video Streaming Market Revenue to Expand at a CAGR of 15.6% During the Forecast Period 2021–2028
The global video streaming market is expected to grow from US$ 138.99 Bn in 2018 to US$ 591.11 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2018-2028). In this report, the global video streaming market is tracked in terms of value, and is calibrated to obtain the market revenue estimates of video streaming services.
Video streaming is the one-way transmission of video content over a data network. It is a type of media streaming in which data from a video file is continuously transferred through the Internet to a remote user. This content is sent in a compressed form via the Internet and is displayed in real time by the viewer. While streaming, the user does not have to wait to download it on a computer or host it to play the file. Hence, a player is needed for uncompressing the file, which sends the audio data to the speakers and video data to the display.
Key Players
The key players in the market are:
Netflix, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Apple Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Adobe Systems, Inc.; Google Inc.; Roku, Inc.; Akamai Technologies, Inc. and Hulu, LLC.
Segmentation
The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:
By Video Streaming Type
- Live Video Streaming
- Video On Demand
By Video Streaming Content Delivery Channel
- OTT
- Pay TV
- IPTV
By Video Streaming Revenue Model
- Subscription
- Pay per view
- Premium purchases
- Advertisement
By Video Streaming Industry
- Residential
- Commercial
- Media & Entertainment
- Education
- Others
Key Regions Covered
- North America Video Streaming Market
- United States
- Canada
- Latin America Video Streaming Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Video Streaming Market
- Germany
- France
- K.
- Spain
- Italy
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Video Streaming Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA Video Streaming Market
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific
- Japan Video Streaming Market
- China Video Streaming Market
- Middle East and Africa Video Streaming Market
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Northern Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Queries Solved
What is the size of the overall Video Streaming Market and its segments?
- What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Video Streaming Market, and how they are expected to impact the market?
What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Video Streaming Market?
What is the Video Streaming Market size at the regional and country-level?
- What are the key market players focusing on?
What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Video Streaming Market?
What are the recent trends in Video Streaming Market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)?
What are the challenges to the Video Streaming Market growth?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Video Streaming Market?
Reasons to Buy the report
- The report includes authentic analysis of the market and the present developing trends in the market affecting the growth. FMI speaks to stakeholders across the spectrum, including C-level executives, distributors, product manufacturers, industry experts. This ensures that the data collected is from highly reliable sources.
- We provide accurate insights on various market trends to enable businesses to make informed and beneficial decisions to attain competitive edge over key players.
- Our analysts provide detailed market segmentation along with useful insights and extensive reports that other companies fail to include. The report comprises the market trends, key players and shift in the demand throughout the forecasted period.