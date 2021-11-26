Video Streaming Market Revenue to Expand at a CAGR of 15.6% During the Forecast Period 2021–2028

The global video streaming market is expected to grow from US$ 138.99 Bn in 2018 to US$ 591.11 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2018-2028). In this report, the global video streaming market is tracked in terms of value, and is calibrated to obtain the market revenue estimates of video streaming services.

Video streaming is the one-way transmission of video content over a data network. It is a type of media streaming in which data from a video file is continuously transferred through the Internet to a remote user. This content is sent in a compressed form via the Internet and is displayed in real time by the viewer. While streaming, the user does not have to wait to download it on a computer or host it to play the file. Hence, a player is needed for uncompressing the file, which sends the audio data to the speakers and video data to the display.

Key Players

Netflix, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Apple Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Adobe Systems, Inc.; Google Inc.; Roku, Inc.; Akamai Technologies, Inc. and Hulu, LLC.

Segmentation

The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:

By Video Streaming Type

Live Video Streaming

Video On Demand

By Video Streaming Content Delivery Channel

OTT

Pay TV

IPTV

By Video Streaming Revenue Model

Subscription

Pay per view

Premium purchases

Advertisement

By Video Streaming Industry

Residential

Commercial Media & Entertainment Education Others



Key Regions Covered

North America Video Streaming Market United States Canada

Latin America Video Streaming Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Video Streaming Market Germany France K. Spain Italy BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Video Streaming Market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA Video Streaming Market India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific

Japan Video Streaming Market

China Video Streaming Market

Middle East and Africa Video Streaming Market GCC Countries Turkey Northern Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Queries Solved

