5G Technology Market High State Of Affairs, SWOT Analysis, Business Summary & Forecast 2028

The increasing demand for improved network performance and reliability is driving the growth of 5G technology market. Moreover, significant growth in wired and wireless subscriptions as well as the number of internet users is creating potential opportunities for the growth of 5G technology market.

The team of researchers at Future Business Insights are focussing on research and market study to produce different 5G Technology Market forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels. They have considered several leads of information pertaining to the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the 5G Technology Market.

Future Market Insights (FMI) recently published a report titled ‘5G Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018–2028.’ 5G technology will play a crucial role in supporting governments and public organizations in transforming cities into smart cities, and will enable citizens and communities to realize and participate in the socio-economic benefits delivered by an advanced, data-intensive, and digital economy.

Key Players

Deutsche Telekom AG, Nokia Networks, Telecom Italia, AT&T, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Orange, S.A., China Mobile Limited, KT Corporation, and Verizon Communications, Inc.

Segmentation

The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:

On the basis of technology

5G RAN

5G NG Core

NFVI

Routing Backhaul

Optical Backhaul

Others

On the basis of application

Virtual & Augmented Reality

Connected Automotive

Smart Manufacturing

Connected Energy

Wireless eHealth

Connected Drones

Smart Cities

Others

On the basis of vertical

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Public Safety

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

Reasons to Buy the report