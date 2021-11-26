5G Technology Market High State Of Affairs, SWOT Analysis, Business Summary & Forecast 2028
The increasing demand for improved network performance and reliability is driving the growth of 5G technology market. Moreover, significant growth in wired and wireless subscriptions as well as the number of internet users is creating potential opportunities for the growth of 5G technology market.
The team of researchers at Future Business Insights are focussing on research and market study to produce different 5G Technology Market forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels. They have considered several leads of information pertaining to the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the 5G Technology Market.
Future Market Insights (FMI) recently published a report titled ‘5G Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018–2028.’ 5G technology will play a crucial role in supporting governments and public organizations in transforming cities into smart cities, and will enable citizens and communities to realize and participate in the socio-economic benefits delivered by an advanced, data-intensive, and digital economy.
Key Players
Deutsche Telekom AG, Nokia Networks, Telecom Italia, AT&T, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Orange, S.A., China Mobile Limited, KT Corporation, and Verizon Communications, Inc.
Segmentation
The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:
On the basis of technology
- 5G RAN
- 5G NG Core
- NFVI
- Routing Backhaul
- Optical Backhaul
- Others
On the basis of application
- Virtual & Augmented Reality
- Connected Automotive
- Smart Manufacturing
- Connected Energy
- Wireless eHealth
- Connected Drones
- Smart Cities
- Others
On the basis of vertical
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Energy & Utilities
- Transportation & Logistics
- Public Safety
- Healthcare
- Agriculture
- Others
