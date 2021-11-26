Cloud Services Market – Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2031

The analysts at Future Market Insights (FMI) followed a multidisciplinary approach during the pandemic to study the growth and development of the Cloud Services Market. The report features insights on the current growth dynamics and the major revenue reforms prevailing in the market as of 2020 along with the key takeaways over the forecast period 2021 to 2030.

Cloud services market is expected to surpass US$ 470 Bn by 2021, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study. Surging adoption across diverse industries to accommodate digitization will remain one of the chief growth enablers.

The team of researchers at Future Business Insights are focussing on research and market study to produce different Cloud Services Market forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels. They have considered several leads of information pertaining to the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the Cloud Services Market.

In its new study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights about key factors driving demand for cloud services. The report tracks the global sales of cloud services in 20+ high-growth markets, along with analyzing the impact COVID-19 has had on the cloud industry in general, and cloud services in particular.

Key Players

The key players in the market are:

Dell Technologies, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, SAP SE among others

Segmentation

The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:

Service Model

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

