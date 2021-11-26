Food Additives Market Size, Share, Future Roadmap, Technological Innovations & Growth Forecast To 2031

The rapid expansion of the processed and packaged food industry, such as the growing popularity of ready-to-eat products, will continue to foster the growth of the food additives market. The global food additives market is anticipated to reach a total consumption of over 3,376 thousand tonnes in 2016. The food additives market is likely to surpass a value of US$ 47.05 Bn by 2016 end. Among the different sources analysed in the food additives market, natural additives are projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Japan will remain the largest consumer in the food additives market.

Food additives have become essential ingredients in various food & beverage products such as soft drinks, meat and seafood, bakery and confectionery, dairy products, desserts, snacks, and other products. Apart from the expansion of the processed & convenience food industry, the growing demand for functional food additives also drives the food additives market, globally. In addition, continued research & development activities and associated new product launches by major manufacturers in the food additives market will be another driving factor for the food additives market.

Key Players

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland

Alpha Ingredients Srl

Kerry Group

du Pont de Nemours and Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Hansen Holding A/S

BASF SE

Tate & Lyle PLC

Novozymes A/S

Segmentation

The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:

By Product Type

Acidity Regulators

Colourants

Emulsifiers

Enzymes

Hydrocolloids

Flavouring Agents

Preservatives

Sweeteners

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Snacks & Convenience Food (Processed & Frozen)

Beverages

Meat & Poultry Products

Others (sauces, soups, and baby food)

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

