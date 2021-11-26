Kombucha Market Landscape Assessment By Type, Opportunities And Higher Mortality Rates By 2031
The popularity of kombucha is rising at an accelerated pace. By 2030 alone, the global kombucha market value is expected to reach US$ 1,884.9 Mn, according to the Future Market Insights. The market is unlikely to lose its momentum any time soon. Between 2020 and 2030 it is projected to rise at a CAGR of 16%, despite the current interruptions in logistics due to the unprecedented spread of COVID-19.
The analysts at Future Market Insights (FMI) followed a multidisciplinary approach during the pandemic to study the growth and development of the Kombucha Market. The report features insights on the current growth dynamics and the major revenue reforms prevailing in the market as of 2020 along with the key takeaways over the forecast period 2021 to 2030.
The team of researchers at Future Business Insights are focussing on research and market study to produce different Kombucha Market forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels. They have considered several leads of information pertaining to the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the Kombucha Market.
Key Players
Americas
- GT’s Living Foods
- KeVita
- Humm Kombucha
- Reed’s, Inc.
- Kombucha Wonder Drink
- Strappa Live Kombucha
Europe
- Equinox Kombucha
- Pronatura
- Carpe Diem
- Yogi Tea
Asia Pacific
- Heal Probiotics
- Kombucha Wonder Drink
- Niangmeipu
- Buchi
Segmentation
The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:
Flavour
- Regular
- Herbs & Spices
- Citrus
- Berries
- Apple
- Coconut & Mangoes
- Flowers
- Others
Sales Channel
- Food and Drink Specialty Store
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- Convenience Store
- Online Retail
Packaging
- Glass Bottles
- Cans
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Japan
- Asia Pacific Ex. Japan
- Middle East and Africa
Kombucha Market Outlook & Key Findings:
- Kombucha market likely to grow at over 16% in 2020, as covid-19 pushed consumption in Europe and US
- Growing consumer interest in fermented drinks a key growth driver
- Small craft brands challenging industry Goliaths, creating opportunities for local kombucha producers
- Newfound kombucha popularity in emerging markets leading to clarion calls for developing Standard of Identity
- Kombucha’s much-hyped ‘alcohol problem’ remains a challenge, as brands struggle to maintain under 0.5% threshold throughout shelf life
