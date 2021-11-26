Kombucha Market Landscape Assessment By Type, Opportunities And Higher Mortality Rates By 2031

The popularity of kombucha is rising at an accelerated pace. By 2030 alone, the global kombucha market value is expected to reach US$ 1,884.9 Mn, according to the Future Market Insights. The market is unlikely to lose its momentum any time soon. Between 2020 and 2030 it is projected to rise at a CAGR of 16%, despite the current interruptions in logistics due to the unprecedented spread of COVID-19.

The analysts at Future Market Insights (FMI) followed a multidisciplinary approach during the pandemic to study the growth and development of the Kombucha Market. The report features insights on the current growth dynamics and the major revenue reforms prevailing in the market as of 2020 along with the key takeaways over the forecast period 2021 to 2030.

The team of researchers at Future Business Insights are focussing on research and market study to produce different Kombucha Market forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels. They have considered several leads of information pertaining to the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the Kombucha Market.

Key Players

Americas

GT’s Living Foods

KeVita

Humm Kombucha

Reed’s, Inc.

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Strappa Live Kombucha

Europe

Equinox Kombucha

Pronatura

Carpe Diem

Yogi Tea

Asia Pacific

Heal Probiotics

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Niangmeipu

Buchi

Segmentation

The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:

Flavour

Regular

Herbs & Spices

Citrus

Berries

Apple

Coconut & Mangoes

Flowers

Others

Sales Channel

Food and Drink Specialty Store

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Packaging

Glass Bottles

Cans

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan

Middle East and Africa

Queries Solved

What is the size of the overall Kombucha Market in the Food and Beverage Market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Kombucha Market in the Food and Beverage Market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Kombucha Market in the Food and Beverage Market?

What is the Kombucha Market in the Food and Beverage Market size at the regional and country-level?

What are the key market players focusing on?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Kombucha Market in the Food and Beverage Market?

What are the recent trends in Kombucha Market in the Food and Beverage Market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)?

What are the challenges to the Kombucha Market in the growth of the Food and Beverage Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Kombucha Market in the Food and Beverage Market?

Kombucha Market Outlook & Key Findings:

Kombucha market likely to grow at over 16% in 2020, as covid-19 pushed consumption in Europe and US

Growing consumer interest in fermented drinks a key growth driver

Small craft brands challenging industry Goliaths, creating opportunities for local kombucha producers

Newfound kombucha popularity in emerging markets leading to clarion calls for developing Standard of Identity

Kombucha’s much-hyped ‘alcohol problem’ remains a challenge, as brands struggle to maintain under 0.5% threshold throughout shelf life

