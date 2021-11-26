Food Grade Alcohol Market High State Of Affairs, SWOT Analysis, Business Summary & Forecast 2031
The global food grade alcohol market is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period 2020-2030, driven primarily by its application as preservatives in foodstuffs.
The analysts at Future Market Insights (FMI) followed a multidisciplinary approach during the pandemic to study the growth and development of the Food Grade Alcohol Market. The report features insights on the current growth dynamics and the major revenue reforms prevailing in the market as of 2020 along with the key takeaways over the forecast period 2021 to 2030.
As an antimicrobial agent, food grade alcohol, or ethanol, prevents spoilage by eliminating moisture accumulation. Moreover, it delays the onset of rancidity by preventing oxidative changes.
The surging popularity of instant foods is providing immense scope for ethanol application across the food & beverages domain. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global food grade alcohol market is poised to experience minor deceleration in the short-run, attributed to gaps in the demand-supply equation due to government mandated lockdowns.
Key Players
Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Fairly Traded Organics, Ethimex Ltd., Organic Alcohol Company, GLACIAL GRAIN SPIRITS, CHIPPEWA VALLEY ETHANOL COMPANY, Essentica, MGP Ingredients, Altia Industrial, Highwater Ethanol LLC, Roquette Freres, Grain Processing Corporation, Fonterra Co-operative Group and Malindra Group.
Segmentation
The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:
Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
Application
- Spirits
- Vinegars
- Extracts
- Cosmetics & Fragrances
Function
- Aromas
- Preservatives
- Solvents
- Disinfectants
- Others
Source
- Sugarcane
- Wheat
- Rye
- Barley
- Corn
- Others
Region
- North America (U.S & Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Russia, Poland & Rest of Europe)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa & Rest of MEA)
- East Asia (China, Japan & South Korea)
- South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia & Rest of South Asia)
- Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)
