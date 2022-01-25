Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients including:

BASF

Solvay

Dow Corning

Croda

AkzoNobel

Clariant

Evonik

Stepan

Innospecinc

Elementis Specialties

Lonza

Kao

Lubrizol

AAK Personal Care

Huntsman

New Japan Chemical

Colonial Chemical

Taiwan NJC

Seppic

DSM

Vantage Specialty Chemical

Hydrior

Oxiteno

Gattefossé

Jarchem

Sunjin Chemical

Galaxy Surfactants

KLK OLEO

Induchem

Follower’s Song

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Surfactants

Conditioning Polymers

Emulsifiers

Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Oral Care

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market Overview

1.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Definition

1.2 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market by Type

3.1.1 Surfactants

3.1.2 Conditioning Polymers

3.1.3 Emulsifiers

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market by Application

4.1.1 Skin Care

4.1.2 Hair Care

4.1.3 Cosmetics

4.1.4 Oral Care

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continue…

