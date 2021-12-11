Cognitive Systems Market: 2021-2026: Share, Outlook, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Cognitive Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cognitive systems market reached a value of US$ 18.1 Billion in 2020. The Global Cognitive Systems Market Share to exhibit strong growth during the next five years. Cognitive systems are a set of various technologies, which rely on machine learning (ML), computing and natural languages. They allow consumers to interact and analyze structured and unstructured data from different information sources. These systems are used for mimicking, comprehending, and evaluating human thought processes. At present, cognitive systems are commercially available in varying types, such as deep learning, artificial intelligence (AI) systems, and neural networks.

Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of cognitive systems in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector for enhancing operational efficiency is majorly driving the global market toward the growth. The market is further driven by the increasing utilization of predictive analytics in various verticals, such as healthcare and retail. Other than this, the rising demand for cognitive systems to improve and manage large volumes of unstructured data and streamline the production process are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

IBM

Infosys

HP Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Cognitive Systems Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, function, output, integration and end use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

Software

Services

Hardware

Breakup by End-Use:

Retail Sector

Healthcare sector

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

