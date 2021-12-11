Hydration Belt Market Report 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Hydration Belt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hydration belt market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2020. On account of these factors, the hydration belt market share is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). A hydration belt is a specially designed gear, which athletes wear on the waist for storing water bottles, energy drinks, and other accessories to keep themselves hydrated while running, trekking, and jogging. It is further utilized for keeping snacks, cash, purse, keys, and smartphones. Hydration belts are convenient to use, comfortable and lightweight, and inexpensive, due to which they are widely worn during outdoor physical activities.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydration-belt-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the

Global Hydration Belt Market Trends:

The global hydration belt market is majorly being driven by the rising consciousness amongst consumers regarding the health benefits of running, cycling, and jogging. Moreover, the escalating investments in research and development (R&D) activities for enhancing various basic components and features of hydration belts, such as comfort and durability, are propelling the market growth. Other than this, the widespread adoption of fitness wearables, and the increasing prevalence of several diseases due to lack of physical activities, are contributing to the market growth.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/2NOePsu

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Amphipod

FuelBelt

Nathan Sports

Ultimate Direction

CamelBak Products

Decathlon

Fitletic

Salomon

The North Face

Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, distribution channel and end-use.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

With Bottles

Without Bottles

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Sports Shops

Company Outlets

Online

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Sports

Military

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports: