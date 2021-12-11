Point of Care Diagnostics Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Point of Care Diagnostics Market report.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/101072

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of the global market share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Drivers & Restraints

Due to the increased burden in minimizing the number of patient populations suffering from various diseases (diabetes, infectious disease, HIV, etc.), pharmaceutical giants have become focused on introducing innovative and accurate testing kits. This is likely to boost the global market value by pushing higher sales and adoption. For example, in June 2019, Abbott announced the launch of the Afinion HbA1c Dx assay. This assay is the first-of-its-kind POC diagnostics test that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has approved for the diagnosis of diabetes. Additionally, in February 2019, DiabetOmics announced the launch of the POC diagnostics test Lumella for preeclampsia in pregnant women accurately. Therefore, constant product launches by key players are likely to contribute to the generation of higher market revenue during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Point of Care Diagnostics Market research report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Abbott Laboratories (Illinois, U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, U.S.)

BD (Franklin Lakes, U.S.)

bioMérieux SA (Marcy l’Etoile, France)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Ohio, U.S.)

Mesa Biotech (California, U.S.)

Cepheid (California, U.S.)

Trinity Biotech (Bray, Ireland)

Quidel Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (California, U.S.)

For More Detailed Information, Speak to Our Analyst at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/101072

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major Table of Contents for Point of Care Diagnostics Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

Purchase Full Report at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101072

Related Reports:

Wearable Injectors Market

Ruminant Feed Market

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market

Maxillofacial Implants Market

Radiation Dose Management Market

Cattle Healthcare Market

Wearable Injectors Market

Ruminant Feed Market

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market

Maxillofacial Implants Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245