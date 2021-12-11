Micro PLC Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Growth, Segments and Forecast

Programmable logic controllers are solid-state electronic devices that are used to control and monitor operations of various types of machines and processes. Micro PLCs market are generally compact in size than the regular PLCs with a lesser number of I/O pins. The requirement of compact automation systems is one of the factors driving the growth of the micro PLC market. The market of micro PLC is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of players operating in the market.

List of Top Key Players of Micro PLC Market: ABB Ltd, Eaton, IDEC Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MRS Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, YASKAWA GmbH

Growing focus towards home automation, increasing adoption of IoT connectivity, and integration of micro PLC with HMI are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the micro PLC market. However, the additional cost incurred with the micro PLCs might limit the growth of the micro PLC market. APAC region is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of automation in countries such as Japan, India, China, and South Korea.

Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific are still the main markets of Micro PLC. Market players are responding to new opportunities by expanding their global presence and product offerings. On the one hand, Micro PLC manufacturers are dedicated to lowering their manufacturing cost; on the other hand, they try to provide more qualified products to customers. Besides, they are trying to broaden the applications of Micro PLC.

