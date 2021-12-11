Brain Tumor Drugs Market to Exhibit 10.4% CAGR till 2028; Collaborations to Develop New Drugs for Patients will Augment Growth

The global brain tumor drugs market size is projected to reach USD 5.64 billion in 2028. Governments of various countries are constantly trying to improve the healthcare infrastructure. Besides, multiple pharmaceutical companies are engaging in partnerships and collaborations to develop new brain tumor drugs. In May 2020, for instance, Perelman School of Medicine joined hands with Intel to accelerate a unique distributed machine learning technique. It would enable researchers worldwide to work together for developing novel deep learning initiatives without sharing data. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new study, titled, “Brain Tumor Drugs Market, 2021-2028.” As per the study, the market stood at USD 2.35 billion in 2020 and hit USD 2.83 billion in 2021. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period between 2021-2028.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/brain-tumor-drugs-market-105025

NBTS Provides $100,000 to Curtana Pharmaceuticals for Researching on CT-179

In May 2020, National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS) offered $100,000 to conduct research on CT-179, a novel drug candidate developed by Curtana Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of glioblastoma. As per one of the company officials, “The additional funding will help us learn more about the capacity of this drug.”

COVID-19 to Bolster Growth Owing to Increasing Sales of Oncology Drugs

Several pharmaceutical companies are striving to improve their supply chain management and quality control by investing huge sums amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Roche’s quarterly reports of 2020, for instance, mentions that sales of its pharmaceutical division surged by 7%. Its supply chain of tests and medicines were intact throughout the pandemic. The growth was majorly driven by oncology drugs, such as Perjeta and Tecentriq. Our research report will help you regain your business confidence by utilizing the best available strategy.

Drivers & Restraints-

Emergence of Combination Therapy Worldwide to Boost Brain Tumor Drugs Market Growth

The urgent need to provide advanced patient care for a large number of brain disorders is compelling manufacturers worldwide to conduct extensive research and development activities. They are conducting novel experiments to introduce combination therapies with pre-existing or new drug molecules. Hence, it is resulting in the increasing number of pipeline candidates for drugs of brain tumor. Mateon Therapeutics Inc., for instance, received the U.S. FDA approval for OT101/Trabedersen in September 2019. It will be used to treat diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/brain-tumor-drugs-market-105025

Segments-

Rising Prevalence of This Cancer to Accelerate the Glioblastoma Segment

Based on the distribution channel, the market is trifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. By the therapy type, it is classified into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and others. Here’s a brief glimpse of the indication criterion:

By Indication: The market is categorized into glioblastoma, meningioma, pituitary tumors, and others. Out of these, the glioblastoma segment procured the highest brain tumor drugs market share in 2020 and is set to dominate in the upcoming years. The rising cases of this cancer are expected to propel growth. Coupled with this, the early diagnosis rate of glioblastoma and increasing awareness programs would aid growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Fast Track Approvals and R&D Activities — Crucial Strategies of Key Companies

The market is fragmented in nature. Numerous renowned companies are trying to bag fast track approvals from regulatory bodies for their in-house brain tumor drugs. A few others are conducting R&D activities to remain at the forefront. Also, the entry of new firms in the market is expected to increase the potential of the industry. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

December 2020: The U.S. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of an investigational new drug application for Berubicin. It is meant for the treatment of adults living with a rare and aggressive brain cancer named glioblastoma.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of prominent brain tumor drug providers:

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S)

Merck & Co. Inc. (New Jersey, U.S)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, U.K)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (New York, U.S)

Other Players

Quick Buy – Brain Tumor Drugs Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105025

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments- Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Overview of Regulatory Scenario, By Key Regions Product Launches By Key Players Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Epidemiology of Brain Cancer, Key Region

Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Type Targeted Therapy Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Pituitary Tumors Meningioma Glioblastoma Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail pharmacy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Brain Tumor Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Therapy Type Targeted Therapy Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Others Market Analysis – By Indication Pituitary Tumors Meningioma Glioblastoma Others Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail pharmacy Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. By Indication Pituitary Tumors Meningioma Glioblastoma Others Canada By Indication Pituitary Tumors Meningioma Glioblastoma Others



Toc Continue..

Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/brain-tumor-drugs-market-105025

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release:

Related Reports :

Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Bone Graft Substitutes Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Insulin Pump Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Nasal Drug Delivery Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data