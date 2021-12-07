Metal Food Cans Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Ball, Crown Holdings, Ardagh Group

Metal food cans are the type of cans used for the storage and distribution of food. These cans are made from aluminium, and steel, among other materials. Metal food cans are widely used for the storage of fruits & vegetables, convenience food, pet food, meat & seafood, beverages, and other applications. High recyclability of the packaging due to less usage of energy is one of the key driver supporting the growth of the market.

On 13 Dec 2018, Ball Corporation announced an agreement to sell its metal beverage packaging facilities in China to ORG Technology Co. Ltd., a leading Chinese metal packaging company, for approximately USD 225 million total transaction consideration including cash, plus potential additional consideration related to the relocation of an existing facility over the next several years, which the company currently expects to be in the range of USD 50 million to USD 75 million.

Silgan Containers LLC (United States),Crown Holdings (United States) ,Ball Corporation (United States) ,Ardagh Group SA (Ireland) ,Wells Can Company (Canada),Aaron Packaging, Inc. (United States) ,CAN-PACK S.A (Poland),Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland) ,CPMC Holdings (China),Kian Joo Group (Malaysia).

by Type (Round Cans, Bowl Cans, Shaped Cans), Application (Fruits & vegetables, Convenience food, Pet food, Meat & seafood, Beverages, Others), Material Type (Aluminum, Steel, Others)



The Growth Opportunities from Emerging Economies

High Recyclability of the Packaging Due to Less Usage of Energy

Convenience and Lower Price Offered by Canned Food

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Metal Food Cans market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Metal Food Cans Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Metal Food Cans

Chapter 4: Presenting the Metal Food Cans Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Metal Food Cans market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

