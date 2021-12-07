Belt Grinder Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Pace Technologies, Robert Bosch, ATM

Belt grinder is a machining process used on metals to provide final finishing to the products mostly in the automotive and manufacturing industries. The belt used in this grinder for the machining process is coated with a material to remove the unwanted material and produce the desired smooth finish to the product.

These consist of the platen, contact, free belt, and centreless belt grinder and are used according to the products or manufacturing parts they are used on. Some regulatory guidelines have been given regarding safety while using the belt grinder.

According to the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) safety measures have been given, “characterized by guards with interlocking and guard locking to effectively counteract risks of fracture of ceramic tools. In some special cases of grinding operations guard can be regarded as disturbing operators because they obstruct process monitoring. Then by means of manipulation of the interlocking devices, automatic mode without huard can occur with dramatically increased hazards for operators. To reduce the incentive for manipulation, the possibility of using a special mode (MSO3) was provided in the operating mode concept for grinding machines such as in the preceding standard EN 13218. This implies the same strong safety measure as for the operating mode setting.”

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Pace Technologies (United States),Vulcan Engineering Co. (United States),C. & E. Fein GmbH (Germany),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),JET Tools (United States),ATM GmbH (Germany),Kalamazoo Industries Inc. (United States),Burr King (United States),Beaumont Metal Works Inc. (United States),CH Hanson (Palmgren (United States).

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Platen Belt Grinder, Contact Belt Grinder, Free Belt Belt Grinder, Centreless Belt Grinder), Application (Finishing (Surface Roughness, Polishing), Deburring (Raduiusing, Burr Removal), Stock Removal (Cleaning, Eliminating Mill), Others), Distribution Channels (Offline Retail, Online Retail), Coating (Steel, Titanium, Aluminium, Non-Ferrous, Others), End User (Automotive Industry, Metal Industry, Aerospace, Printing and Packaging, Others)



Market Trends:

Adoption of Smart Intelligence Robotic System for Better Efficiency and Productivity

Opportunities:

Improving and Enhancing the Flexibility of Belt

Constant use of Coating Belt For heavy Duty Grinding

Market Drivers:

Need for Better Performance and Reliability in Production of Automotive Products

Need for Ensuring Operational Safety while Manufacturing Automotive Parts

Challenges:

Complexities involved in Processing the Sharp Ridges Objects



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Belt Grinder Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Belt Grinder market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Belt Grinder Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Belt Grinder

Chapter 4: Presenting the Belt Grinder Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Belt Grinder market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Belt Grinder Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



