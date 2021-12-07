Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market : Growing Awareness Regarding Pivotal Treatment Options to Bode Healthy for the Market
The global spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market size is expected to reach USD 14.49 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of rare diseases around the world will fuel demand for SMA treatment in the forthcoming years, which in turn will aid the growth of the market. As per the National Policy for the treatment of rare diseases, globally, around 6000 to 8000 rare diseases are estimated to exist with new rare diseases reported on a regular basis. Furthermore, 80% of all the rare diseases are genetically originated and therefore impact children inexplicably. The survey also revealed that 50% of new cases are in children and are responsible for 35% of deaths before the age of 1 year, 10% between the ages of 1 and 5 years and 12% between 5 and 15 years. Nonetheless, “the growing initiatives by government authorities for pre-diagnosis will impact the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market share positively during the forecast period”, predicts our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights.
Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/spinal-muscular-atrophy-treatment-market-100576
According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Nusinersen and Onasemnogen Abeparvovec), By Disease Type (Type 1 SMA, Type 2 SMA and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026” the market size stood at USD 1.72 billion. The spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market report executes a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the smart building market. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the SMA treatment market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.
Market Driver:
R&D Initiatives by Key Players to Spur Sales Opportunities
The surge in research and development activities for the improvement of therapies and treatment options by key players will aid the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market growth during the forecast period. Various drug pipeline for advanced stages of clinical trials by major pharmaceutical companies will augment the healthy growth of the market. For instance, Genentech/Roche’s pipeline candidate of Risdiplam, which recently received a priority review from the FDA and is expected to receive a decision on approval from the FDA by May 2020. Furthermore, the growing initiatives for pre-diagnosis and positive reimbursement policies will boost the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market trends in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding pivotal treatment options will create new opportunities for the market.
Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/spinal-muscular-atrophy-treatment-market-100576
Some of the Major Players Operating in the Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Include:
- Biogen
- Novartis AG
- Genentech, Inc./ Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Genzyme Corporation
- Others
Table Of Contents :
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Prevalence of Spinal Muscular Atrophy for Key Countries
- Key Industry Developments
- Pipeline Analysis
- New Product Launches
- Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Industry Trends
- Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type
- Nusinersen
- Onasemnogen Abeparvovec
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type
- Type 1 SMA
- Type 2 SMA
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- North America Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Product Type
- Nusinersen
- Onasemnogen Abeparvovec
- Market Analysis – By Disease Type
- Type 1 SMA
- Type 2 SMA
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Product Type
- Nusinersen
- Onasemnogen Abeparvovec
- Market Analysis – By Disease Type
- Type 1 SMA
- Type 2 SMA
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Product Type
- Nusinersen
- Onasemnogen Abeparvovec
- Market Analysis – By Disease Type
- Type 1 SMA
- Type 2 SMA
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Toc Continue..
Ask for Customization of this Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/spinal-muscular-atrophy-treatment-market-100576
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: [email protected]
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Read Press Release:
Related Reports :
Top 10 Hearing Aids Market Companies to Watch Post-COVID
Top 10 Clear Aligners Market Companies to Watch Post-COVID
Vitamin B12 Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data
Diet Pills Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data
Echocardiography Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data