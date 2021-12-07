Global Veterinary Scales Market to Witness Notable Growth Stoked by the Rising Prevalence of Animal Diseases

The global “veterinary scales market” is likely to gain impetus from the rising incidence of animal diseases, namely, zoonotic, infections, and diabetes. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Veterinary Scales Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal (Livestock, Companion), By Configuration (Platform, Portable, Compact), By Technology (Mechanical Veterinary Weighing Scales, Electronic Veterinary Weighing Scales), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Veterinary Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” an increasing demand for animal-based products, such as meat and rise in the usage of animals in agricultural processes are expected to boost the global veterinary scales market growth during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled few of the major players operating in the global veterinary scales market. They are Brecknell, BOSCHE GmbH & Co. KG, Charder Electronic Co, Ltd., Arlyn Scales, Adam Equipment, Inc., Paragon Medical Supply, Inc., Tanita, ADE GmbH & Co.KG, DETECTO, KERN & SOHN GmbH, and other key market players.

Rising Incidence of Animal Obesity Worldwide Expected to Propel the Global Veterinary Scales Market

The report further states that rising pet ownership due to cost-effective treatment options and easy accessibility are likely to propel the global veterinary scales market. The governments of several countries have begun initiating awareness campaigns regarding animal health and welfare. This in turn, is giving rise to increasing animal adoption. Also, there has been a rise in the obesity rates amongst pets. The Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP) declared that approximately 54% of the cats and 58% of the dogs present in the U.S. are obese or overweight. All these factors are projected to increase the global veterinary scales market sales in the forthcoming years.

Increasing Pet Adoption Rates to Favor Growth of Market in Asia Pacific

The global veterinary scales market can be geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Europe. Amongst these regions, North America has been in the dominant position since the past few years. The region will maintain its position throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors, namely, rising prevalence of animal obesity, increasing number of clinics and hospitals, and rising incidence of animal disorders which include infectious and zoonotic diseases. Moreover, there has been a rising adoption of pets in North America, which in turn, is increasing the expenditure on animal health. Combined with these, rising awareness programs regarding animal health and growing veterinarians pool are likely to boost the veterinary scales market in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the fastest emerging veterinary scales market. This is mainly because of the growing pet adoption, rising government initiatives, and increasing prevalence of animal disorders. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding animal welfare, large livestock animal pool, and increasing disposable income are anticipated to impact the market in Asia Pacific positively during the forecast period.

