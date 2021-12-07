Global Pedicle Screw Fixation Market: Rising Incidence of Degenerative Vertebral Disorders to Boost Growth

The global pedicle screw fixation market is expected to gain momentum from the rising incidence of degenerative vertebral disorders and spinal cord injuries. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Pedicle Screw Fixation Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Polyaxial, Monoaxial, Cannulated), By Placement Technique (FreeHand Techniques, Image-Guided Techniques), By Application (Spondylolisthesis, Vertebral Deformity, Spine Trauma, Lumbar Fixation), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Orthopaedic Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” rising prevalence of vertebral deformity and increasing demand for cost-effective and minimally-invasive techniques are projected to contribute to the global pedicle screw fixation market growth during the forecast period. The report provides a complete backdrop analysis of the global pedicle screw fixation market.

It also consists of detailed information about the dominating as well as the emerging niche segments. It offers the projected, current, and historical size of the market from the standpoint of both volume and value.

Fortune Business Insights lists out some of the most prominent companies operating in the global pedicle screw fixation market. They are as follows:

Precision Spine, Inc.

Stryker

SPINEART SA

Z-Medical GmbH + Co. KG

Medtronic

Exactech, Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

Elite Surgical

Corentec Co., Ltd.

DePuy Synthes

Choice Spine

Beijing Libeier Bio-Engineering Institute Co Ltd.

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

Braun

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Other key market players

Increasing Adoption of Pedicle Screw Fixation Techniques to Favor Growth in North America

The global pedicle screw fixation market is geographically categorized into Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Out of these regions, North America is projected to exhibit significant growth in pedicle screw fixation market in the coming years. It would occur due to a rise in the adoption of pedicle screw techniques for treating spinal cord injuries. Asia Pacific and Europe, on the other hand, are expected to follow the footsteps of North America and acquire the second-largest global pedicle screw fixation market share in the forthcoming years. Increasing investments by prominent market players in the development of healthcare infrastructure, rising patient population, and increasing awareness programs by several healthcare organizations regarding the advancements in pedicle screw fixation techniques are anticipated to contribute to the pedicle screw fixation market growth in both the regions.

