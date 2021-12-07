Vacation Rental Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Airbnb, Booking Holdings, TripAdvisor

Vacation rentals are alternate lodging options including short-term rental apartments, farm stays, private homes, cabins, beach houses, villas, chalets, and cottages. These lodging units are offered on a nightly, weekly, or a monthly basis although the dominant practice in the market is renting it out weekly. They are also commonly referred to as tourist rentals, holiday lettings, bed and breakfast, homestays, and gites, among others. The essential attribute committed to a vacation rental is that it offers realistic travel experience as they are usually located within the community and offer the opportunity to take in the local culture and flair. The trends and patterns in the market have changed over time, and vacation rentals are increasingly becoming a part of the global temporary accommodation market.

Market Trend:

Instant bookings

Adoption of Effective Promotional Strategies

A proliferation of Vacation Rental Business Services

Market Drivers:

Growing Tourism Industry

Increasing Popularity of Short-Term Rental Properties

The Rising Disposable Income

Strategic Partnerships

Increase in the Number of Domestic and International Travelers

Challenges:

Low Conversion Rate of Lead to Transaction

Opportunities:

The Growing Tourism Industry in Europe & America

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Management Model (Primary Residence Renter, Secondary Residence Renter), Urbanisation Accommodation (Beach, City, Others), Booking Mode (Online, Offline), Accommodation (Rental apartments, Farm Stays, Private homes, Cabins, Beach Houses, Villas, Chalets, Cottages, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

