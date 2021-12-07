Global Clinical Chemistry Market to Progress from Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Worldwide
The global “clinical chemistry market” size is likely to gain impetus from the increasing incidences of infectious diseases worldwide. Fortune Business Insights describes the growth trajectories of the market in details in their report titled, “Clinical Chemistry Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Analyzers, Reagents & Consumables), By Application (General Chemistry Test, Liver Function Test, Kidney Function Test, Urinalysis, Electrolyte Panel, Lipid Profile, Specialty Chemical Test, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic/Pathology Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC), Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”
According to current clinical chemistry market trends, the analyzers segment holds the maximum Clinical Chemistry market share in terms of product. This is attributable to the fact that analyzers are amongst the first line products utilized for conducting the majority of clinical chemistry tests.
Some of the key clinical chemistry market manufacturers include:
- Nova Biomedical
- ELITechGroup
- Diatron
- Alfa Wassermann, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Abbott
The Report Contains:
- A 360-degree overview of the market
- Growth Drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities
- Details of market segmentation, interesting insights, and recent development in the market
- List of market players and the key strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market
- Other clinical chemistry market trends
Asia Pacific to Emerge as Fastest Growing Region on Account of Rapidly Developing Healthcare infrastructure
Geographically, North America is holding the dominant clinical chemistry market share on account of the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and facilities in the region. Also, government-supported initiatives and reimbursement facilities will further help this region continue dominance in the coming years as well.
The market in Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of rising healthcare infrastructures and increasing prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, high blood pressure and diabetes, lung disease, and others. Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth opportunity on account of the fastest emerging markets in nations such as China, Japan, and India and the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in these nations.
