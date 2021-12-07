Hotel Gift Cards Market to Develop New Growth Story | Carlson, InterContinental Hotel, InterContinental Hotels

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Hotel Gift Cards Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Hotel Gift Cards market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Carlson (United States),InterContinental Hotel (United States),InterContinental Hotels Group (United Kingdom),Starwood (United States),Hilton (United States),Accor (France),Marriott (United States),Vecchio Asilo Hotel (Italy),Holiday Inn Central Plaza Beijing (China),Cendant (United States),

Brief Snapshot of Hotel Gift Cards:

Hotels gifts-card can differentiate by providing unique experiences in gift vouchers, gift cards are personal proposals for satisfying customers. They help hotels for easy setup in CMS and can either offer a monetary value or be a complete package including accommodation. Payment can be done offline or a full purchase made online. A hotel gift card is a type of stored-value card loaded with funds for future discretionary use. Only it contains a specific amount of cash. Once this figure is spent down, the card can no longer be used. Gift cards also have expiration dates, which are often much shorter than that of prepaid cards.

Hotel Gift Cards Market Trends:

The trend of Digital cards

Opportunities:

Growth in the hospitality industry is mainly dominated by the launches of new hotels in high-demand urban locations is booming the opportunities of the growth in the market

Market Drivers:

Increase adoption for visibility of hotel services and attracting new customers is one of the key driving factors

Increasing use of gifting cards during festivals and new years such as Christmas and others

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Open Loop, Closed Loop, E-gifting), Application (Accommodation, Delicacy, Parking, Others, Holiday Packages, Bar & Spa Services, Meeting & Events, Sports Activities, Travel & Transportation, Other)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Hotel Gift Cards Market:

Chapter 01 – Hotel Gift Cards Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Hotel Gift Cards Market

Chapter 05 – Global Hotel Gift Cards Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Hotel Gift Cards Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Hotel Gift Cards Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Hotel Gift Cards Market

Chapter 09 – Global Hotel Gift Cards Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Hotel Gift Cards Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Hotel Gift Cards Market Research Methodology

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Hotel Gift Cards market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Hotel Gift Cards market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Hotel Gift Cards market?

market? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

