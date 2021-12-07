Animal Salt Licks Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Evolution Salt, Koyuncu Salt Factory, Vision Crafted

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Animal Salt Licks Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Animal Salt Licks market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Evolution Salt Co. (United States),Koyuncu Salt Factory (Turkey),Vision Crafted (India),Compass Minerals (United States),Naturo Healthplus (India),Millbry Hill (Armstrong Richardson) (United Kingdom),Nutribio Ltd (Ireland),Selrox Inc. (United States),Rajan Healthcare (India),Minrosa (Bizboost Pty Ltd.) (Australia)

Brief Snapshot of Animal Salt Licks:

Individual and population health are linked to geophagy, which is a technique for animals to enrich their meals or facilitate their digestive processes. Geophagic mammals and birds frequently seek for natural mineral or salt licks in their surroundings. Such licks are limited-space resources with mineral-rich soil, clay, or groundwater. Natural salt or mineral licks are significant supplies for wild animal populations, but they are restricted in space. Many animals frequent salt licks to participate in geophagy, which can help augment mineral intake, alleviate gastrointestinal problems, and buffer the effects of dietary contaminants. Salt licks are therefore favorable to the food, nutrition, and health of the animals that use them.

Animal Salt Licks Market Trends:

High Investment in Mineral Research

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand Across European Regions

Market Drivers:

Growth in Diary and Livestock Industry

Stringent Cattle Health Regulations

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Common Salt Block, Himalayan Salt Block), Animal (Moose, Woodchucks, Elephants, Domestic Sheep, Others), End Use (Animal Farms, Dairy Farms, Domestic Pets), Distribution (Animal Supplement Retail, Specialty Outlets, Online Third-Party Sales, E-Commerce Websites)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

