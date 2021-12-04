Waterborne Wood Coatings Market Outlook 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Akzo Nobel, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Waterborne Wood Coatings Market Insights In 2021 : [145 Pages Report] Wood coatings are used in wooden furniture to achieve aesthetic properties and prevent mechanical, physical, and chemical damages. These are generally manufactured with a wide range of resins, namely acrylic, amino, polyester, polyurethane, and nitrocellulose and are classified into four types of coatings, namely solvent-borne, water-borne, radiation-cured, and powder-coated.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing availability of recycled wood. To prevent wood landfills and reduce waste, governments are imposing regulations to the limit of landfills. Europe imposed the Waste Framework Directive 2008/98EC to improve the recycling and use of resources. This regulation is aimed to meet the target of achieving 70% of recycling in construction and demolition, by 2020. It is estimated that approximately 5.1 million metric ton of wood waste is generated and 1.3 million metric ton of wood is being recovered every year in Europe. This increasing rate of wood recovery is expected to boost the global furniture wood coatings market.

In 2020, the global Waterborne Wood Coatings market size was USD million and it is expected to reach xx USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027.

Leading key players of Waterborne Wood Coatings Market are Akzo Nobel, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams, The Dow Chemical, Benjamin Moore, Diamond Vogel, Drywood Coatings, Helios, IVM Chemicals, Rust-Oleum, Royal DSM

The opportunities for Waterborne Wood Coatings in recent future is the global demand for Waterborne Wood Coatings Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets.

Pure Acrylic Emulsion Wood Coating, Acrylic Emulsion Wood Coating, Soap-Free Emulsion Wood Coatings, Others

