Pulse Oximeters Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data
The global pulse oximeters market is likely to grow in the coming years due to increasing usage clearances from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Pulse Oximeters: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market is likely to reach US$ 2,657.6 Mn by the end of 2025. Fortune Business Insights states that the market was valued at US$ 1,587.3 Mn in 2017 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period.
iHealth’s Wristworn Pulse Oximeter to Witness Massive Demand
iHealth’s wrist-worn pulse oximeter’s wide end user coverage can be attributed to its clinical efficacy and most importantly, its ease of use. The device is available on e-commerce websites such as Amazon and the ease of availability for iHealth’s latest device is a leading factor that has contributed to the growth of the global market. The device can continuously monitor blood oxygen saturation levels along with the pulse rate, both within a short span of time. The device is integrated with a LED display that shows the oxygen saturation readings. The device operated through the emission of infrared light onto the blood vessels of the fingertip. The device has won over many users and the increasing demand has led to the distribution on online retail chains as well as offline stores. iHealth’s latest device is likely to boost the global pulse oximeter market in the forthcoming years.
Masimo and Mindray Announce Partnership to Extend Sales Outside the US
In May 2019, Masimo and Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics announced that they have reached an agreement to extend the distribution of Masimo’s devices. Through this agreement, Mindray will offer sales and distribution options in countries other than the United States. The increasing demand for Masimo’s wrist-worn pulse oximeters has triggered this agreement, which in turn is likely to favor growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.
The report profiles several companies operating in the market and studies their growth strategies with regards to product launches and strategic collaborations. This is intended at evaluating the impact of these strategies on the overall market.
In the report, Fortune Business Insights has profiled a few companies that are operating in the global pulse oximeter market. Some of the leading companies that have been identified as significant growth contributors are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Masimo, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, VYAIRE, Opto Circuits (India) Limited, Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Nonin, and B Smiths Group plc.
Table Of Contents :
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions
- Technological Advancements in Pulse Oximeters
- Prevalence of major pulmonary diseases, in key countries, 2018
- Key Industry Trends
- New Product Launches
- Global Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Fingertip Oximeters
- Tabletop Oximeters
- Handheld Oximeters
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Home Healthcare
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Type
- Fingertip Oximeters
- Tabletop Oximeters
- Handheld Oximeters
- Others
- Market Analysis – By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Home Healthcare
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Type
- Fingertip Oximeters
- Tabletop Oximeters
- Handheld Oximeters
- Others
- Market Analysis – By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Home Healthcare
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Scandinavia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Type
- Fingertip Oximeters
- Tabletop Oximeters
- Handheld Oximeters
- Others
- Market Analysis – By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Home Healthcare
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Country
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
