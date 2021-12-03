Medical Robotic Systems Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data
The increasing efficiency of robots in performing complicated tasks such as surgeries is leading to wider adoption of medical robots and thus, boosting the global medical robotic systems market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled,” Medical Robotic Systems Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026”.
According to the report, the market is presumed to witness an exponential CAGR of 21.5%. The market for medical robotics systems, which was valued at US$ 2,257.8 Mn in 2018 is anticipated to reach US$ 10,710.6 Mn by the end of 2026. It is expected to gain traction as market players are focusing constantly on introducing innovative and advanced surgical robots.
In terms of product type, the global medical robotic systems market was dominated by the surgical robot’s segment in 2018 and the segment is likely to continue dominating the market in the coming years. This segment accounted for 64.8% of the market in 2018. This is attributable to the rapid advancement in surgical robots and their efficient performance in minimally invasive surgeries. e
North America to Hold Dominance on Account of Higher Per Capita Income to Afford Robotic Surgical Procedures
Fortune Business Insights foresees the global medical robotic systems market to be dominated by North America. This is owing to the increasing number of patients undergoing minimally invasive surgeries and the high per capita income of people in the developed nations of the U.S., and Canada. In addition to that, the number of patients suffering from neurological disorders is also increasing which further propels the demand for rehabilitation and surgical robots for treatment facilities along with the others. Such factors are responsible for North America to enjoy a dominant position in the global medical robotic systems market.
Market players are investing huge sums in the research and development for upgrading surgical robots and other medical robots in order to provide better medical assistance. Some of the players operating in the global medical robotic systems market are Zimmer Biomet, BIONIK, Stryker, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Smith & Nephew, CYBERDYNE INC., Ekso Bionics, Medtronic, among others.
